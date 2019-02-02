Sabres' Johan Larsson: Nursing injury

Larsson has an upper-body injury and is considered day-to-day, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson didn't participate in line rushes during practice and he wasn't expected to play, so this report serves to clarify since he hasn't been a healthy scratch this season. The 26-year-old has just eight points in 44 games, so his absence won't affect the fantasy realm. He'll look to return Tuesday versus the Wild.