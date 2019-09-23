Sabres' Johan Larsson: Nursing upper-body injury
Larsson missed Monday's practice with an upper-body injury.
Larsson has spent the last five seasons with the Sabres, but he stayed in a bottom-six role and never surpassed 20 points. The 27-year-old winger adds a physical touch in that position, as he dished out 112 hits last season. He's on the final year of his $1.55 million AAV contract and is on track a similar role again.
