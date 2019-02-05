Sabres' Johan Larsson: Out against Minnesota
Larsson (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Wild.
Larsson will miss a second consecutive contest with an upper-body injury. With only eight points in 44 appearances, the 26-year-old's absence likely won't be felt by too many in the fantasy hockey community. Only in the deepest of leagues should Larsson be relevant, as he's never once exceeded 17 points in a single season.
