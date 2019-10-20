Sabres' Johan Larsson: Picks up apple

Larsson generated an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

The fourth-liner did a little bit of everything in the contest, including providing a secondary assist on Zemgus Girgensons' game-winning goal. Larsson has only two points in nine games, and he likely won't warrant fantasy attention despite healthy non-scoring production (10 hits, 12 shots on goal).