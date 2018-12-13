Sabres' Johan Larsson: Picks up goal
Larsson picked up his second goal of the year during Tuesday's win over the Kings.
Larsson tallied the equalizing goal in the third period, helping his Sabres overcome a 3-1 deficit to win in overtime. The goal snapped an eight game drought, and brings him up to four points in 25 games. At this rate, it's looking unlikely that he'll surpass last year's total of 17 points.
