Sabres' Johan Larsson: Piling up points in December

Larsson scored a goal on his lone shot and was plus-2 with two hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Larsson had just four points through the first two months of the season, but something has clicked for him since the calendar turned to December. The 27-year-old has produced a goal and five assists in that stretch with a plus-5 rating. On the flip side, he's only mustered a grand total of three shots in this four-game run.