Sabres' Johan Larsson: Pointless in 10 straight
Larsson failed to record a point, finishing with a minus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-0 loss to Pittsburgh.
With just 10 points through 61 games, Larsson holds little fantasy value in 2018-19. Since Jan. 1, the fourth-line player has scored one goal and tallied three assists in 27 games. We recommend looking elsewhere to fill out your fantasy rosters.
