Sabres' Johan Larsson: Posts two points in win

Larsson scored a goal and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Larsson opened the scoring at 1:32 of the second period, and he later helped out on Kyle Okposo's tally in the third. The Swede is up to 15 points, 49 shots and 74 hits through 52 contests this season, just two points shy of his career high.