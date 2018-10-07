Sabres' Johan Larsson: Practices with team Sunday
Larsson (foot) took part in practice Sunday. His game status for Monday against Vegas has yet to be determined.
Larsson was injured blocking a shot in preseason and was placed on injured reserve to start the season. He is eligible to return for Monday's game, but there hasn't been a decision made yet. In practice, the 26-year-old rotated in with the second line that features Kyle Okposo, Jeff Skinner and Patrik Berglund.
