Sabres' Johan Larsson: Qualified by Buffalo
Larsson was given a qualifying offer by the Sabres on Tuesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Larsson signing the qualifying offer would result in him staying with Buffalo on a one-year pact rather than testing free agency. Considering he had just 14 points in 73 games last season, Larsson's probably better off sticking with the Sabres, as the interest in him on the market would be tepid at best.
