Sabres' Johan Larsson: Ready to rock
Larsson (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's preseason finale against the Penguins.
Larsson missed Wednesday's exhibition game against Columbus due to an upper-body injury, but he's evidently already had enough time to recover. The 27-year-old pivot, who notched 14 points in 73 games last campaign, will occupy by a bottom-six role while serving as a key penalty killer for the Sabres in 2019-20.
