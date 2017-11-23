Sabres' Johan Larsson: Records assist

Larsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.

Late in the second period, Larsson made an alert outlet pass to Jake McCabe who found Sam Reinhart in front of the net for a tip-in goal, snapping a 10 game pointless streak for the 25-year-old. Despite earning consistent playing time on Buffalo's third line, Larsson hasn't made much of an impact in 2017-18 on the scoresheet only recording four points in 22 games. The 25-year-old did have injuries derail his season last year, so perhaps this could be the spark that helps him find his 2014-15 form that saw him notch 16 points in 39 games.