Sabres' Johan Larsson: Records assist
Larsson notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Minnesota.
Late in the second period, Larsson made an alert outlet pass to Jake McCabe who found Sam Reinhart in front of the net for a tip-in goal, snapping a 10 game pointless streak for the 25-year-old. Despite earning consistent playing time on Buffalo's third line, Larsson hasn't made much of an impact in 2017-18 on the scoresheet only recording four points in 22 games. The 25-year-old did have injuries derail his season last year, so perhaps this could be the spark that helps him find his 2014-15 form that saw him notch 16 points in 39 games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...