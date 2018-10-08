Sabres' Johan Larsson: Ruled out against Golden Knights

Larsson (foot) will miss Monday's clash with Vegas, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson has started practicing with the team -- which is no doubt a step in the right direction -- but Monday's matchup comes too soon for the center to slot into the lineup. Remi Elie figures to be the odd man out once Larsson is cleared to return -- perhaps as soon as Thursday's tilt against Colorado. The Sabres will need to active him off injured reserve and make a corresponding move in order to make space for Larsson on the 23-man roster.