Sabres' Johan Larsson: Sets up score against Jets

Larsson notched a secondary helper on Rasmus Ristolainen's third-period goal, but it didn't spark a comeback for the Sabres, who lost their fourth straight contest. The 27-year-old Larsson now has a career-high 18 points this season, and he fits in well in a fourth-line role, posting a 50.7 Corsi For percentage this year.