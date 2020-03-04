Sabres' Johan Larsson: Sets up score against Jets
Larsson notched an assist and a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets.
Larsson notched a secondary helper on Rasmus Ristolainen's third-period goal, but it didn't spark a comeback for the Sabres, who lost their fourth straight contest. The 27-year-old Larsson now has a career-high 18 points this season, and he fits in well in a fourth-line role, posting a 50.7 Corsi For percentage this year.
