Sabres' Johan Larsson: Signs one-year pact

Larsson put pen to paper on a one-year, $1.55 million contract extension with Buffalo on Friday.

Larsson -- who was handed a qualifying offer by the club -- tied himself to the Sabres for at least one more year. The 26-year-old notched 14 points in 73 games last season while slotted primarily into a bottom-six role. It should be more of the same for the Swede heading into the 2019-20 campaign with his ceiling likely in the 20-point range.