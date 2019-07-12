Sabres' Johan Larsson: Signs one-year pact
Larsson put pen to paper on a one-year, $1.55 million contract extension with Buffalo on Friday.
Larsson -- who was handed a qualifying offer by the club -- tied himself to the Sabres for at least one more year. The 26-year-old notched 14 points in 73 games last season while slotted primarily into a bottom-six role. It should be more of the same for the Swede heading into the 2019-20 campaign with his ceiling likely in the 20-point range.
