Sabres' Johan Larsson: Stays hot versus Blues
Larsson finished Tuesday's 5-2 win over St. Louis with a goal and an assist.
In his last five games, Larsson has posted two or more points three different times. Eight of his 12 points this season have come over that span. It's unlikely Larsson keeps up this rate of production, but his owners should enjoy it for the time being. Buffalo goes on the road to face the Islanders on Saturday and Larsson will be looking to keep things rolling. He was held without a point in the two teams' meeting earlier in the year.
