Sabres' Johan Larsson: Tallies insurance marker
Larsson scored to seal the victory in Tuesday's matchup with the Islanders.
Larsson picked up his first goal of 2019, leaving him with five goals and nine points on the campaign. He's been earning more ice time as of late, playing over 17 minutes in two of his last three contests. He could be in line for a slight uptick in production for the second half of the season should he continue to receive these opportunities.
