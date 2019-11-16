Sabres' Johan Larsson: Unable to suit up Saturday

Larsson (upper body) won't play in Saturday's matchup against the Senators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Larsson will miss his first game of the season, opening the door for Rasmus Asplund to make his NFL debut. The former has three points through 18 games. Larsson is officially ruled day-to-day, so he's at least deemed questionable for Sunday's contest against the Blackhawks as well.