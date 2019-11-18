Sabres' Johan Larsson: Unavailable against Wild

Larsson (upper body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Larsson's continued absence, along with a bevy of other forwards, will likely force the Sabres into dressing seven defensemen against the Wild. Prior to getting hurt, Larsson managed a mere one point in his last nine appearances. Given his limited offensive upside, the Swede figures to remain a low-end fantasy option.