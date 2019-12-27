Sabres' Johan Larsson: Unavailable Friday

Larsson (undisclosed) will not take part in Friday's game against the Bruins, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Larsson's absence Friday shouldn't have a large overall impact in the fantasy realm given his 12 points through the first 33 contests. Curtis Lazar will draw into the lineup in his place, while Larsson will focus on Sunday's rematch with the Bruins for his next chance to return.