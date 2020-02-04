Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Unavailable Tuesday

Larsson (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche.

With Larsson day-to-day with a lower-body injury, the Sabres have recalled Rasmus Asplund to fill in against Colorado. The middle-six pivot will hope to heal up in time for Thursday's matchup with Detroit.

