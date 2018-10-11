Sabres' Johan Larsson: Will be activated Thursday
Larsson (foot) will make his season debut versus the Avalanche on Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Larsson, who will bump Remi Elie from the lineup, has "worked his way back into the lineup," according to Sabres coach Phil Housley, who adds that he's looking for offensive contributions from the Swedish forward. All signs point to Larsson showing up on the third line, flanking prize rookie Casey Mittelstadt and lining up opposite Blues offseason castoff Tage Thompson.
