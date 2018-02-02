Play

Sabres' Johan Larsson: Will be subjected to league hearing

Larsson has a hearing scheduled Friday for his cross-check on Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck in Thursday evening's home loss to the Panthers.

Larsson whacked Trocheck on the side of his jaw, which resulted in a five-minute major as well as a match penalty. Supplementary discipline very well could be in store for the bottom-six pivot.

