Sabres' Johan Larsson: Will play against Canes

Larsson (upper body) will be in the lineup versus Carolina on Thursday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Larsson missed the Sabres' last two contests due to his upper-body issue, but wil slot back into the lineup, likely as the fourth-line center. Considering the 26-year-old has only eight points in 44 games this season, fantasy owners probably will want to look elsewhere for depth scoring options. Tage Thompson will be the odd man out with Larsson back to 100 percent.