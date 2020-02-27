Sabres' John Gilmour: Dropped down a level
Buffalo assigned Gilmour to AHL Rochester on Thursday.
The Sabres promoted defenseman Lawrence Pilut in a corresponding move, so Gilmour's likely in for an extended stay in the minors. The 26-year-old defenseman has gone scoreless in four appearances with the big club this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.