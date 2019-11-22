Sabres' John Gilmour: Placed on waivers
Gilmour was waived by the Sabres on Friday in order to move him to the minors.
Gilmour became expendable after Zach Bogosian was activated off injured reserve. The blueliner played in just four games this season for Buffalo, but should see a heavy workload with AHL Rochester. If any additional injuries pop up, the Montreal native should be atop the list of potential call-ups.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.