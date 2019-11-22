Play

Gilmour was waived by the Sabres on Friday in order to move him to the minors.

Gilmour became expendable after Zach Bogosian was activated off injured reserve. The blueliner played in just four games this season for Buffalo, but should see a heavy workload with AHL Rochester. If any additional injuries pop up, the Montreal native should be atop the list of potential call-ups.

