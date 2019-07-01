Sabres' John Gilmour: Secures one-way deal
Gilmour agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with Buffalo on Monday worth , $700,000, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.
Gilmour saw action in just five NHL games with the Rangers last season, but it seems the Sabres have seen enough to warrant a one-way deal with the blueliner. With the Wolf Pack last year, the 2013 seventh-round pick racked up 20 goals and 34 helpers and will get every opportunity to secure a spot in the lineup Opening Night versus Winnipeg on Oct. 3.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...