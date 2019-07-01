Gilmour agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with Buffalo on Monday worth , $700,000, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

Gilmour saw action in just five NHL games with the Rangers last season, but it seems the Sabres have seen enough to warrant a one-way deal with the blueliner. With the Wolf Pack last year, the 2013 seventh-round pick racked up 20 goals and 34 helpers and will get every opportunity to secure a spot in the lineup Opening Night versus Winnipeg on Oct. 3.