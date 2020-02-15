Play

The Sabres recalled Gilmour from AHL Rochester on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had played four games with the Sabres before he was placed on waivers Nov. 22 and sent to the minors. Gilmour has had a decent season in Rochester, collecting 13 points through 32 games. His first chance to suit up with the big club again is in Sunday's game against Toronto.

More News
Our Latest Stories