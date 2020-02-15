Sabres' John Gilmour: Summoned to The Show
The Sabres recalled Gilmour from AHL Rochester on Saturday.
The 26-year-old had played four games with the Sabres before he was placed on waivers Nov. 22 and sent to the minors. Gilmour has had a decent season in Rochester, collecting 13 points through 32 games. His first chance to suit up with the big club again is in Sunday's game against Toronto.
