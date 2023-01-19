Peterka was called up by Buffalo from AHL Rochester on Thursday.
Peterka spent less than a day in the minors before rejoining the Sabres. He has seven goals and 18 points in 41 contests with Buffalo while averaging 13:58 of ice time this season.
