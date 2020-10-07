Peterka was drafted 34th overall by the Sabres at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Buffalo shipped a 2020 fourth-rounder (100th overall) to San Jose in order to for the right to slide up four slots and select Peterka. Peterka is a good-looking player who appears to be best suited for a depth role in the NHL. He spent the entirety of this past season in Germany's top league, but barely played on some nights. He did put up a strong showing (six points in seven games) at the World Juniors. Peterka plays with pace and is willing to do the dirty work in the corners and along the boards in order to set up his teammates. It would be a stretch to project Peterka as a top-six forward at the NHL level, but he does enough things well to envision him developing into a useful piece who can move up and down a lineup as circumstances dictate, all while chipping in offensively.