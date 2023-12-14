Peterka notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Peterka reached the 10-assist mark with a secondary helper on Zach Benson's first-period goal. Over seven games in December, Peterka's offense has slowed down a bit with two goals and two helpers. He is at 22 points, 84 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 30 contests overall, putting him on pace to easily shatter his rookie-year total of 32 points in 77 games from 2022-23.