Peterka was credited with two assists during a 6-3 victory over the visiting Red Wings on Thursday.

Peterka, who made a scoresheet for the first time in 10 games, aided Casey Mittelstadt on both of his goals against the Red Wings. The 2020 second-round draft pick earned the first multi-point game of his 35-game career. Well-rested from the Sabres' 10-day layoff, Peterka added three shots and two PIM in the win.