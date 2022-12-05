Peterka scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Peterka has points in six of his last seven games, amassing three goals and three helpers in that span. The rookie winger's tallied tied the game at 2-2 early in the second period after the Sabres' rough start to the game. Peterka is connecting well with fellow youngsters Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn on the Sabres' second line. For the season, Peterka has six goals, eight assists, 38 shots, 12 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 25 outings.