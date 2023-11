Peterka had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Peterka scored a power-play goal in the first period on a shot from the top of the left circle. He's riding a five-game, six-point streak (three goals, three assists). Peterka is looking to build on a 32-point rookie campaign. He already has five goals in 12 games. Last season, he put up 12.