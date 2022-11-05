Peterka recorded an assist in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Peterka set up Rasmus Dahlin's goal in the final seconds of the game. The assist gave Peterka a modest three-game point streak -- it's the second time this year he's gotten on the scoresheet that many times in a row, with a four-game drought in between. While he's been a little streaky, the 20-year-old is fitting in well with the Sabres in a middle-six role. He has three goals, four helpers, 17 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests.