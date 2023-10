Peterka scored a goal in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

Peterka snapped a three-game drought with his first-period tally. The 21-year-old winger has struggled to find consistency while playing on the third line this season, but he's managed to pot three goals through eight contests. He's also picked up 15 shots on net, two PIM and an even plus-minus rating. Peterka doesn't play an overly physical game, so he'll have to score to get on the fantasy radar in redraft formats.