Peterka managed an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Flyers.

Peterka extended his point streak to four games (two goals, two assists), and he's added 10 shots on net in that span. The winger is getting a top-line look at even strength since Alex Tuch started the season slow alongside Tage Thompson. Peterka is up to six points, 24 shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests, offering some upside in scoring-only fantasy formats.