Peterka scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Oilers.

Peterka has two goals in three contests to begin his rookie campaign. He got it done on a breakaway in the second period Tuesday, with his tally standing as the game-winner. The 20-year-old has added five shots on net, a plus-1 rating and two PIM so far while logging bottom-six minutes. A second-round pick from 2020, Peterka could push his way up the roster if he continues to play well.