Peterka scored a goal in Monday's 5-2 home win against the Coyotes.

Peterka finished with a plus-1 rating and four shots on goal in 16:44 of ice time across 20 shifts. The goal was his 12th of the season, already equaling his previous career high set last season across 77 games. Peterka ended up with 32 points in 2022-23, and he is projected to go for 34 goals and 59 points across a full season. He'll look to keep the good times rolling on Wednesday against the Avalanche.