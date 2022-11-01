Peterka recorded an assist and added three shots on goal in Monday's 8-3 win over the Red Wings.

Peterka started the year with points in four straight games, but followed it up with a four-game drought that he snapped with a helper Monday. The ups and downs are to be expected for a 20-year-old getting his first extended look at the NHL level. The German has two goals, three assists, 16 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating in nine outings and should continue to see steady time on the third line as he adjusts.