Peterka scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Peterka has enjoyed a productive November with three goals and five assists over eight games. The 21-year-old winger tallied in the third period Friday, but the Sabres couldn't find an equalizer. He's up to seven goals, 12 points, 43 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 17 contests overall. Peterka continues to provide solid scoring-only production from a second-line role, and he may get a boost in power-play time while Tage Thompson (upper body) is out.