Peterka notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Peterka set up the second of Dylan Cozens' two goals in the contest. He's still looking for a multi-point outing, but Peterka has a goal and three assists over the last five games while finding some stability on the second line. The German winger has four goals, eight assists, 31 shots on goal, 10 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 23 appearances this season.