Peterka logged an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Predators.

Peterka was a healthy scratch for the last two games amid a stretch where he produced just two helpers in nine appearances. He took it well and made an impact in his return to the lineup Saturday, setting up Dylan Cozens' second-period tally. Peterka has 18 points, 60 shots on net, 20 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 39 outings as a rookie this season. He'll likely continue to see middle-six minutes, though if he slumps again, he could receive another trip to the press box.