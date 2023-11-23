Peterka scored a goal in the first period of Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

This guy is hot. Peterka has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his last 12 games and extended his point streak to four games (two goals, three assists). At this rate, Peterka will double his 32-point season from 2022-23. The 20-year-old winger is tied with Casey Mittelstadt for second in team scoring with 15 points, one behind Rasmus Dahlin. Peterka's eight goals tie him with Jeff Skinner for the team lead.