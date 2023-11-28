Peterka found the back of the net in a 5-1 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Peterka opened the scoring with his marker midway through the first period. It was his ninth goal and 17th point in 22 appearances this season. The 21-year-old struggled at the start of the campaign, supplying just two goals over his first seven contests, but since then, Peterka hasn't been held off the scoresheet in consecutive games.