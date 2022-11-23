Peterka scored a goal on one lone shot in Tuesday's convincing 7-2 win over the Canadiens.
Peterka had success in finding the back of the net to give Buffalo an early 2-0 lead less than one minute into the contest. At only 20 years old, the right winger is beginning to make some noise as he has accumulated nine points in 19 games this season.
More News
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Garners power-play helper in loss•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Offers helper•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Snags assist Thursday•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Nets goal•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Sharp finish for first NHL goal•
-
Sabres' John-Jason Peterka: Secures roster spot•