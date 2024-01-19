Peterka scored a goal on three shots in a 3-0 victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Peterka appears to be finding his scoring touch again with two goals and eight shots in his last four outings. This recent offensive performance follows a 12-game goal drought that ran from mid-December to early January. The 22-year-old German has already set a new career high in goals and needs just five more points to reach a new personal best in that category as well.