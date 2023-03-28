Peterka tallied a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Peterka tied the game 2-2 with a power-play marker in the second period, beating Jake Allen from a sharp angle. The 21-year-old Peterka has been productive of late, tallying nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last nine games. The German forward is up to nine goals and 29 points through 67 games this season.