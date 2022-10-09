Peterka was in the lineup for five of Buffalo's six preseason games to get more accustomed to NHL competition, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

"This game here was a different level than earlier preseason games obviously because of their lineup," said coach Don Granato after a 7-1 loss to Pittsburgh in the Sabres' preseason finale. "And that'll be the case through the early going." Peterka is expected to stay with the Sabres going into the 2022-23 campaign after he appeared in just two NHL regular-season games last year. The 20-year-old forward racked up 28 goals and 68 points in 70 AHL contests for Rochester in 2021-22.