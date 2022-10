Peterka scored his first NHL goal Thursday in a 4-1 victory over the Senators.

Peterka converted on a sweet give-and-go with Dylan Cozens, who threaded the puck under Sens' defenseman Jake Sanderson's stick. It was his third NHL game. Peterka scored at a near point-per-game pace in the AHL last season and already seems to have some chemistry with Cozens and Peyton Krebs on what may potentially be one of the top kid lines in the NHL.